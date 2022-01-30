'Hacksaw Ridge' Star Unashamedly Shares Powerful Gospel Message With Millions: 'Jesus Came Into the World to Save Sinners'

“Hacksaw Ridge” star Nathaniel Buzolic openly shared the Gospel message in a recent Instagram post, exploring Jesus’ biblical healings and the importance of being “transformed on the inside by the Word of God.”

Buzolic shared an image of the Sea of Galilee and a question about the Book of Mark. He asked if anyone ever wonders why Jesus instructed those He healed not to share that He was the person responsible.

“Jesus didn’t want people to proclaim Him as the healer simply because this wasn’t Jesus’ primary purpose for His visitation among men,” Buzolic wrote, noting that Christ made it clear He came to spread the Truth.

The actor continued, “The more famous Jesus became for healing, the less people wanted to hear about the actual Good News of the Kingdom of God that Jesus had came to proclaim.”

Buzolic said God loves to heal and cited the many examples of Jesus doing so, but he implored fans to remember that the real point of Jesus’ coming was the “renewal of the mind,” as Movieguide noted.

“To be transformed on the inside by the Word of God so that His people would trust Him, despite our current circumstances trials or tribulations,” he wrote. “This world has many illnesses, but the greatest of these is a sickness of the heart to be hardened towards the one true God.”

Buzolic then concluded with the Gospel message, adding that truth sets people free. He also emphasized the importance of believing in the true identity of Christ as God. The actor said that failing to recognize this will lead people to “die in our sins.”

“Jesus came into the world to save sinners,” Buzolic concluded. “We have set our hope on him.”

The actor’s Twitter feed is also filled with biblical content, proclamations, and thought-provoking Christian content. Here’s just a sampling:

Jesus said this of His return; But about that day or hour no one knows, not even the angels in heaven, nor the Son, but only the Father This way the enemy has no idea. He only knows His time is running out. Hence His final attack has begun; Globally, Strategically, & Desperately — Nathaniel Buzolic (@natebuzz) January 18, 2022

Here is a list of people who Jesus healed or saved who refused to believe in Him; …none, nobody.

We are healed by a belief in him, thus we are also saved by believing in Jesus. Do all believe? No, thus not all will be saved. Preach the gospel as an urgent matter, Cause it is — Nathaniel Buzolic (@natebuzz) January 16, 2022

The empty tomb proved to the disciples that Jesus had risen & defeated Death.

But it was the disciples willingness to die for that truth which was the essential evidence for others to believe in Jesus’ good news. A transformed life is the greatest proof of Jesus the messiah — Nathaniel Buzolic (@natebuzz) January 8, 2022

This is truly a powerful way to use one’s platform. Bravo, Nathaniel.

