Kanye West's New Music Video 'Heaven and Hell' Has Biblical Elements, Shows The Rapture

Rapper Kanye West shared a faith-filled message in the new video for his single, Heaven and Hell, which debuted Monday across social media.

It's the latest single off of West's tenth studio album Donda, which was released last summer.

The first part of the almost three-minute video shows a series of images, including a baby, in dark and dismal areas with people's faces completely covered in black.

Biblical references about prayer and salvation are shown throughout the song with West telling listeners to place their faith in God rather than humanity.

"Make this final, make this, my eyes closed," West raps. "Burn false idols, Jesus' disciples. I can feel your pain now, I done bled my vein out. New level the game now, simulation changed.

"I know the real you. You know we feel you. You know He hears you. You know we with you. You pray? We pray too. Never too late for Him to save you," the song continues.

As the video nears its end, a vortex is shown with a sea of bodies floating upward and into the sky.

"Pray for new life. Pray for new breath. Hey, Lord, make sure it's safe for who's left (Heaven and Hell). Know you can't find a place to rest. Know the Lord my bulletproof vest (is on Earth)."

Reactions from YouTube followers varied.

One user said the video failed to impress them, while another called it a masterpiece.

As CBN News has reported, West has been open about his Christian faith over the past few years.

The artist released the trailblazing Jesus is King album in 2019 and announced that he would only create faith-based music from then on.

West also declared that he was a "born-again Christian" and began to host Sunday worship services that drew thousands.

EDITOR'S NOTE: In reporting about steps that high-profile individuals may be taking to seek God or start a relationship with Him, CBN does not endorse past or current behavior that may not line up with the Word of God. As we report positive developments in celebrities' spiritual journeys, we encourage our readers to pray for anyone and everyone in the news, that the fruit of God would grow in all of our lives.