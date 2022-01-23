Lecrae Loses Tour Date After Sharing Comments About 'Politicized' Christianity

Grammy Awarding-winning hip hop artist Lecrae says he lost an upcoming show performance after expressing his thoughts about the "institutional" and "politicized" version of Christianity in a tweet.

"Once upon a time I thought I was done with Christianity. But the reality was I was just done with the institutional, corporatized, gentrified, politicized, culturally exclusive version of it," Lecrae wrote on Tuesday.

The 42-year-old re-shared his tweet the next day, revealing that he, "Just lost a show because of this tweet. Point proven."

Vulnerability gets people kicked out of exclusive tribes. Jesus welcomes the outcast and seeks to bring healing. — Lecrae (@lecrae) January 19, 2022

He added, "Vulnerability gets people kicked out of exclusive tribes. Jesus welcomes the outcast and seeks to bring healing."

Lecrae told The Christian Post (CP) that he chose to share the tweet last week in response to some believers who are doubting their Christian faith.

"What inspired the tweet was that a few people that I know this year, who've been professing Christians for years, have decided they no longer claim Christianity," he told CP.

"I just thought to myself, 'Man, I know that feeling.' But sometimes we throw the baby out with the bathwater, and I wanted to just encourage people that, 'Hey, I know where you're (at), what you're feeling. But sometimes the problem is not with the faith; it's with the distortions of the faith,'" he continued.

Lecrae revealed that "It was actually a tour date" that was canceled following his remarks about Christianity.

"Not only did it affect me, it affected all the artists on the tour," he told CP.

In spite of everything, Lecrae said plenty of other people have contacted him and are eager to rebook the date.

Over the years, the artist has talked openly about how his "faith has been restored."

During a 2019 interview with CBN's Studio 5, Lecrae explained that his Restoration album was a reflection on recent life changes and how he had gained a new perspective.

"God has done some restorative work in my life over the last few years and I've gone through a lot of turmoil and pain," he said. "A lot of that will be shown and people will see that some relationships have been restored, some perspective has been restored and my faith has been restored."

He also traveled to Israel and was baptized in the Jordan River, serving as a renewal of faith.

