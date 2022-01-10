‘I Have No Words’: Candace Cameron Bure Delivers Emotional Response to ‘Full House’ Co-Star Bob Saget’s Death

Actress Candace Cameron Bure responded to the tragic death of good friend and “Full House” co-star Bob Saget, writing on Twitter Sunday night she has “no words” and called Saget “one of the best humans” she has known.

“I don’t know what to say. I have no words,” Bure wrote. “Bob was one of the best humans beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much.”

She later followed that message up with another tweet and Instagram post captioned, “I love you sooooo much. I don’t want to say goodbye. 35 years wasn’t long enough.”

The posts included photos of Bure and Saget, including one of the “Fuller House” stars embracing.

Bure’s touching tribute came after fellow “Full House” co-star John Stamos’ heartfelt reaction to Saget’s death. Stamos posted a tweet just before Bure’s noting he was in “utter shock” and “gutted” by news of Saget’s death.

“I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock,” he wrote. “I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.”

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, who shared the role of Michelle Tanner on “Full House,” also released a statement Sunday. The twins offered condolences and showered praise on Saget, ABC News reported.

“Bob was the most loving, compassionate, and generous man,” they wrote. “We are deeply saddened that he is no longer with us but know that he will continue to be by our side to guide us as gracefully as he always has. We are thinking of his daughters, wife, and family and are sending our condolences.”

Saget, who was 65, became a household name while playing Danny Tanner in “Full House” during the show’s run from 1987 to 1995; he reprised that role for the “Fuller House” Netflix reboot from 2016 until 2020.

News of his death broke Sunday evening, when it was reported he was found unresponsive at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes in Florida, where he had just kicked off a stand-up comedy tour.

Saget’s family released a statement to CNN confirming the news and expressing their devastation.

“He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter,” the statement read. “Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world.”

Authorities are currently investigating the official cause of death.

