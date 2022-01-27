Remembering Donna Russell: Beloved CBN News Staffer Has Passed into Eternity

CBN News is taking a rare moment to acknowledge the loss of someone dear to our family who will be remembered for her warm heart and love for the Lord.

Our supporters don't hear much about those who work behind the scenes here, but Donna Russell was an integral part of CBN News from the moment she joined in 2006. She brought a smile and a sense of joy to every project she worked on.

In her early days here she helped to lead our web team. Donna also worked on the CBN News Channel, including as a producer for programs like CBN Newswatch and Faith Nation.

She graduated from Troy State University and worked in TV news for network affiliates across the country, including stations in Alabama, Tennessee, and Virginia. She was also an award-winning Mary Kay independent sales director.

Donna was known as a prayer intercessor and loved sharing her Christian faith with others. Those who knew her best described her as lovely, kind, and generous while reflecting a true friend in Christ by her willingness to immediately respond to pray with others when they had a need.

CBN, along with her husband Charles and a host of family and friends, are better for having known her and will carry her memory with us always.

Donna died at Sentara Princess Anne Hospital in Virginia Beach on Jan. 11. A funeral was held on Jan. 22 in Eclectic, AL and a memorial service will be held on Jan. 28 in Virginia Beach, VA.

Please pray that Donna's family and friends find comfort in Christ as we mourn the loss of a dear friend. A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with funeral and medical expenses.

