Sadie Robertson Huff Reveals New Year Struggles From Contracting 'Flurona' to Rats Invading Her Home

Christian author and motivational speaker Sadie Robertson Huff says she's "exhausted" from multiple challenges that she's faced since 2022 started.

In a recent Instagram post, the 24-year-old wrote that she contracted both the flu and COVID, shortly before finding out that her home had been invaded by rats.

"Tbh the start to this year has been quite interesting! It started off by me getting FLURONA (flu + covid) (yikes) so obviously I was so bummed to miss Passion but I was so thankful that God gave me the strength to still preach my message to an empty room despite being so sick. My faith from that experience grew so much. His Spirit is truly living within us!"

She continued, "Then as we were on our way home from ATL we got a call that we have a couple of rats invading our home and those little guys are doing some workkk. So we couldn't go home. It's day 4 of not being able to get them and being out of our house. It's disgusting and we are exhausted from getting over sickness and being out of our home."

Trying to make light of the situation, Huff wrote that the animated movie Ratatouille "hits different now."

"Thankful to be healthy now," she said. "Lord, help us to consider it joy!"

This isn't the first time that the Duck Dynasty alum has had to contend with COVID. Huff contracted the virus while she was pregnant with her daughter in 2020 and was hospitalized due to complications.

Huff also said during the sickness, she's relied on her faith more than ever. She and husband Christian welcomed their daughter Honey on May 11, 2021.

"I will say my dependency on Jesus has never felt greater in some of the hardest moments of this sickness," she said at the time. "I'm thankful I serve a savior who is with me in these moments that feel rather lonely. My heart and my family's heart goes out to everyone suffering with COVID."

Yet, she still rang in the new year by sharing how grateful she was for everything she went through last year.

"2021, it's impossible to put you in a box… not 10 boxes or even 10,000 boxes would do! This year makes me emotional to even try to write about. I'm so grateful for it! The absolute highest of highs and also some very low lows that are unseen in these boxes, but they were there too," she wrote. "I read this quote in my devotional today and it is so true - "God's work in you is a process, not an event. It progresses not in the three or four huge moments, but in the ten thousand little moments of change."

"This year has been thousands of little moments of change that have shaped who I am more than any other year. Can't wait to go into 2022 with my people and continue to see God work in the every day moments! This year I have truly begun to love and look forward to the 10,000 small moments even if they challenge me, more then the 3 or 4 big moments. Because those 10,000 are the ones that make you who you are! Happy New Year friends!!!"

