'This Is Redemption': Kathie Lee Gifford Has Message for Westerners 'Way too Terrified' of the Gifts of the Spirit

Legendary talk show host Kathie Lee Gifford responded to Christians who deny or ignore the biblical “gifts of the Spirit,” telling “Life Today” host Sheila Walsh far too many Westerners are needlessly “terrified” of them.

Gifford said there’s “so much misunderstanding” of the gifts of the Spirit and there shouldn’t be so much “mystery surrounding” the biblical concept.

“Once you understand — you meet the people that have these gifts, and you see the way that they use them for the Kingdom of God, any bias you have about it is dispelled,” she said. “Because you see what’s done in the name of the Lord Jesus.”

Gifford continued, “You cannot say, ‘This is not God.’ This is redemption, this is healing … and nobody’s getting the credit for it but Almighty God.”

The former “Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee” host went on to say she believes “Westerners have been way too terrified of the gifts of the Spirit” — and for far too long. She implored Christians to look at what Scripture — and, in particular, the Apostle Paul — has to say on the matter.

“We’re all supposed to have gifts of the Spirit. They’re supposed to be different, used like different parts of the body for one good work, but we’re all supposed to use them,” Gifford said. “And people go, ‘Oh, Jesus doesn’t do that anymore, God doesn’t do that anymore.’ Really?”

I was delighted to join @LifeTodayTV to talk more about my book, The Jesus I Know. Tune in on 12/28 and 12/29 to catch the conversation. I hope it’s a blessing to you. pic.twitter.com/4Dh84YeVt2 — Kathie Lee Gifford (@KathieLGifford) December 27, 2021

She pointed to Jesus’ proclamation in John 14:12-14 (NIV):

“Very truly I tell you, whoever believes in me will do the works I have been doing, and they will do even greater things than these, because I am going to the Father. And I will do whatever you ask in my name, so that the Father may be glorified in the Son. You may ask me for anything in my name, and I will do it.”

In speaking about Christ’s statements in these verses, Gifford said Jesus didn’t put time restraints on this promise.

“He didn’t put a time frame on that. We do!” Gifford declared. “We’re the ones that box God in, that relegate Him to three dimensions, that stick Him on a shelf and say, ‘Well, that’s what God does,'” she said. “Really? … Let’s open our eyes and our ears and our hearts and our souls to the great works the Holy Spirit is doing in the lives of brothers and sisters all over the world.”

The Apostle Paul speaks about the gifts of the Spirit in 1 Corinthians 12:8-10 (NIV):

“To one there is given through the Spirit a message of wisdom, to another a message of knowledge by means of the same Spirit, to another faith by the same Spirit, to another gifts of healing by that one Spirit, to another miraculous powers, to another prophecy, to another distinguishing between spirits, to another speaking in different kinds of tongues, and to still another the interpretation of tongues.”

This is a spiritual arena in which debate over the finer elements persists, though it is certainly unique to see such a well-known name diving into this fascinating discussion.

