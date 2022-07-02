Disney-Owned Marvel Unveils Gay Version of Popular Superhero

The latest comic-book version of the popular Marvel superhero Spider-Man will be homosexual.

Marvel Entertainment, which was purchased by The Walt Disney Company for $4 billion in 2009, is slated to soon introduce “Web-Weaver,” an alternate-universe version of Spider-Man, in the upcoming issue of “Edge of Spider-Verse #5,” slated for release in September.

News of the new version of the superhero was first shared on Twitter by Marvel writer Steve Foxe, who has since made his account private.

In a follow-up tweet to his announcement, The Daily Wire reported, Foxe wrote, “Something I realized immediately when conceiving Web-Weaver is that he can’t — and shouldn’t— represent ALL gay men. No single character can. His fearlessly femme identity is central to who he is, but it’s not the STORY…which you can experience for yourself in September!”

The announcement was met with quite a bit of criticism from Marvel fans.

“Dude, why do you have to ruin Spider-Man?” asked one Twitter user, referring to Marvel mastermind Stan Lee, who said in 2015 he wanted the web-slinging hero to remain white and heterosexual.

It is worth noting, as The Guardian did, Lee, who passed away in 2018, was specifically talking about Spider-Man’s alter ego Peter Parker. The comic book creator said he “wouldn’t mind” Parker being a different ethnicity other than white had he always been envisioned that way.

“I wouldn’t mind, if Peter Parker had originally been black, a Latino, an Indian or anything else, that he stay that way,” said Lee, commenting on Sony stipulations for Spider-Man’s on-screen appearance. “But we originally made him white. I don’t see any reason to change that.”

Another commentator, Eric July, condemned the latest iteration of Spider-Man as “unnecessary.”

The next unnecessary tokenized Spider-Man character to be announced for the upcoming unnecessary Edge of Spider-Verse is the "first gay Spider-Man" known as "Web-Weaver." Creator Steve Foxe calls it a "huge GAY honor!"

The announcement of “Web-Weaver” comes just weeks after Marvel Entertainment unveiled “Escapade,” a transgender mutant superhero, Faithwire previously reported.

“Escapade,” whose character name is Shela Sexton, is featured in the comic book “Marvel Voices: Pride #1,” written by Charlie Jane Anders and designed by artists Ro Stein and Ted Brandt.

All of this, too, comes as The Walt Disney Company has increasingly invested in elevating LGBT storylines, particularly in content geared toward children.

The latest example of this is Disney Pixar’s “Lightyear,” a spinoff based on the character Buzz Lightyear from the “Toy Story” saga. In the film, which hasn’t performed well at the box office, there’s a kiss between two women romantically involved with one another.

Scripture is clear that God’s design for sexuality is that it is to be enjoyed within the confines of a marriage between one man and one woman. Anything outside that is sinful.

