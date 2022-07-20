Former NFL Player: 'I Was so Focused on What I Wanted to Do, I Was Blinded on What God Called Me to Do'

Considered one of the best motivational speakers of our time, Trent Shelton is a man focused on helping generations to never give up in life and live their purpose.

In the National Football League, he played for the then-Washington Redskins, Indianapolis Colts, and the Seattle Seahawks.

But while Shelton's dream to play in the NFL came true, it quickly ended after several injuries.

He started to feel like he was losing every battle in life, and didn't feel a sense of purpose.

That all changed for the better after Shelton spoke at a church service in 2011.

He appeared on CBN's The Prayer Link program this week to talk about his life, influence, and his motivational books.

Be sure to catch The Prayer Link on the CBN News Channel.

