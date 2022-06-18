2 Actors Killed, 6 Others Injured During Filming of Netflix's Faith-Based Series 'The Chosen One'

Two actors from the Netflix faith-based series "The Chosen One" were killed Thursday when their van crashed in Mexico. Six other crew members were injured authorities said.

A van that the actors were riding in flipped over after running off the road in a desert area.

On Friday, the Baja California Department of Culture announced that Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar had died following the accident.

The Chosen One centers around a 12-year-old boy who learns he's the returned Jesus Christ who is meant to save humankind. It is based on the comic book series by Mark Millar and Peter Gross.

The series is being filmed by an unidentified independent production company.

Netflix has not yet released a statement concerning the recent tragedy.

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***