Former Miss America 'Gives Glory to God' on American Idol, Sings 'Jesus Take The Wheel'

A former Miss American beauty queen says she is "giving all the glory to God" after advancing to the next round of American Idol.

2016 Miss America, Betty Maxwell, received a unanimous yes from the judges Lionel Richie, Katy Perry, and Luke Bryan for her a capella rendition of "Jesus Take the Wheel."

"I cannot believe I had #AMomentLikeThis I got the golden ticket and I'm heading to Hollywood," she wrote on Instagram after the show's airing on Monday.

Maxwell came into the audition with her tiara in tow and first performed "A Moment Like This" by 2002 American Idol Alum Kelly Clarkson. Afterward, the judges asked her if she could sing a country song.

She chose "Jesus Take the Wheel" by 2005 American Idol Alum, Carrie Underwood.

Maxwell took to Instagram praising God for advancing to the Hollywood Week.

"For the past 5 or 6 years, I've dealt with imposter syndrome…I feel that I don't deserve the blessings and success in my life," she wrote. "I feel like I'm unworthy of the praise and the talents God gave me. I don't know why…maybe part of it is just the pressure to always have something bigger and better on the horizon."

"Part of it is that I know deep down I'm just a normal girl from a farm in Ga and I just feel like I'm not worthy of it all," she added. "That's why I'm always so thankful because I don't feel like I deserve it. No matter what, I just focus on giving all the glory to God because without Him, I am nothing."

Maxwell wrote that although she is proud of her accomplishments in winning the crown, she wants to be taken seriously as a singer.

"I want the people of America to see my heart, my passion and to see who Betty really is. But no matter what, I'm just so thankful and humbled by the entire experience so far."

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***