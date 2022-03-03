CBN Founder Pat Robertson to Receive ICVM LEGEND Award at National Religious Broadcasters Convention

WASHINGTON –M. G. "Pat" Robertson, CBN founder, and media pioneer, will receive the International Christian Visual Media (ICVM) LEGEND Award at the ICVM Crown Awards Ceremony at the National Association of Religious Broadcasters (NRB) Media Convention in Nashville, Tennessee on Thursday, March 10.

Though Robertson, 91, has seen incredible accomplishments as a religious leader, philanthropist, educator, businessman, author, presidential candidate, and more, this award honors his amazing lifelong work in broadcasting and content creation.

WYAH-TV, the tiny UHF television station he started in Portsmouth, Virginia in 1960, grew into the worldwide ministry known today as the Christian Broadcasting Network -- CBN, now seen in 200 countries and 70 languages. Its flagship program, The 700 Club, spreads the latest news and gospel message daily.

Robertson also founded International Family Entertainment in 1990, which grew quickly into a network that re-shaped the landscape of children's and family television. It started as The Family Channel, and when he sold it, became ABC Family and later Freeform TV.

Over his 60-plus years in broadcasting, Robertson has very likely created more jobs for Christian filmmakers, TV workers, and documentarians than anyone else on the planet. Even today, as chancellor of Regent University, he's involved in training the next generation of Christian storytellers to spread Christ's message worldwide.

Few people have made such an impact on Christian media, and for that ICVM, which represents over 2,500 Christian filmmakers around the world, is honoring Robertson with the ICVM LEGEND Award.

"Pat Robertson has been a true powerhouse and pioneer in Christian media for decades, demonstrating the unlimited impact that faithful Christian communicators can have over a lifetime and inspiring younger generations to pursue that same degree of excellence," said Troy A. Miller, NRB CEO. "We congratulate him on receiving this well-deserved honor."

Last year the first LEGEND Award went to Pat Boone, 87, the iconic star of music, TV, and movies. The ICVM Crown Awards honor the best in indie Christian film, TV, documentaries, and more.

The awards ceremony will be live-streamed on Facebook on March 10.

Besides Robertson's LEGEND Award presentation, the 49th Annual ICVM Crown Awards will present 16 film awards and be co-hosted by actors Cameron Arnett (Overcomer, I Still Believe) and BJ Arnett (Tulsa).

Presenters include CBN News Entertainment Reporter Efrem Graham, actresses Nancy Stafford and Jenn Gotzon, Fox News reporter Lauren Green, Angel Studios CEO Neal Harmon. Comedy acts will also be featured from Dry Bar comedians Leslie Townsend, Alex Velluto, Johnny W, and Jeff Allen.

The NRB Christian Media Convention is the largest gathering in the world of Christian media professionals.