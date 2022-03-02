'Have a Conversation with Jesus': How Passion 2022 Gave Birth to New Worship Album 'Burn Bright'

Passion 2022 saw thousands of students on fire for Jesus at the start of this year in Atlanta, GA.

The annual gathering gave birth to a new music album Burn Bright and recording artist Melodie Malone was a big part of it.

During an interview with CBN's Studio 5, Malone said she hopes people will be moved by the music and grow closer to Jesus.

"We have these five songs on the project, Burn Bright. There's a song called Shine Like Stars ... basically from Isaiah 6 when Isaiah sees God in the throne room and says 'Who will go for Me and who will I send' and Isaiah says, 'Send me Lord.'''

She continued, "When we know Jesus, we're going to go and be the light of the world like Matthew 5: 14-15 says and so that's where the project comes from. It's really cool to think about all of these students coming in and experiencing God and then going back to thousands upon thousands of universities and being bright lights for Jesus."

Malone said her prayer for the project is that more people will encounter Jesus through the songs.

"I'm always wanting to have a relationship, have a conversation with Jesus and in those moments, he transforms me and makes me more like Him. That's what the Christian life is," she concluded.

