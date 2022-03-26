Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher Raise More Than $35 Million to Help Ukrainian Refugees

Hollywood actors Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher reached their goal of raising $30 million to help send relief supplies to the Ukrainian people.

The couple shared the message on Instagram last week saying that they were "overwhelmed with gratitude" for the show of support. In total, $35,275,700 was donated toward the cause.

"With your help, we have reached our $30 million goal," the couple wrote. "While this is far from a solution for the problem, our collective effort will provide a softer landing for so many people as they forge ahead into their future of uncertainty."

CBN News previously reported that Kutcher and Munis launched the GoFundMe campaign as a way to assist refugees and humanitarian aid efforts. The campaign aims to benefit Flexport.org and Airbnb.

Flexport is an organization that sends relief supplies to refugee sites in Poland, Romania, Hungary, Slovakia and Moldova; Airbnb.org is providing free, short-term housing to refugees fleeing Ukraine.

On the campaign's fundraising page, Kunis explained, "Today, I am a proud Ukrainian. While my family came to the United States in 1991, I was born in Chernivtsi, Ukraine in 1983. Ukrainians are proud and brave people who deserve our help in their time of need. This unjust attack on Ukraine and humanity at large is devastating and the Ukrainian people need our support. Our family is starting this fund to help provide immediate support and we will be matching up to $3 million."

Kunis also noted many Ukrainian refugees left everything behind to escape the Russian invasion of their country.

In a recent Twitter post, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy praised the couple and thanked them for their support.

.@aplusk & Mila Kunis were among the first to respond to our grief. They have already raised $35 million & are sending it to @flexport & @Airbnb to help refugees. Grateful for their support. Impressed by their determination. They inspire the world. #StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/paa0TjJseu — (@ZelenskyyUa) March 20, 2022

Meanwhile, more than 3.5 million refugees have fled the brutal Russian onslaught that started on Feb. 24.

The U.S. is ready to accept 100,000 of them, but the overwhelming majority are still in Europe. Most are in Poland where President Biden is meeting with government officials Saturday.