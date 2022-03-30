PRAY: Bruce Willis Stepping Away From Acting After Medical Diagnosis

Hollywood star Bruce Willis announced Wednesday he is “stepping away” from his acting career following a diagnosis with aphasia, a medical term for the loss of ability to understand or express speech.

The family of the 67-year-old celebrity released a statement on the development.

“[To] Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family, we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities,” read the statement. “As a result of this, and with much consideration, Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him.”

“This is a really challenging time for our family and we are so appreciative of your continued love, compassion, and support,” continued the statement. “We are moving through this as a strong family unit, and wanted to bring his fans in because we know how much he means to you, as you do to him.”

“As Bruce always says, ‘Live it up,’ and together we plan to do just that,” added the statement, which was written on behalf of the actor’s wife, Emma, his ex-wife Demi Moore and their daughters, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel, and Evelyn, according to Fox News.

News of Willis’ diagnosis comes just days after his birthday on March 19.

The Mayo Clinic describes aphasia as a medical condition that “typically occurs suddenly after a stroke or a head injury but can also come on gradually from a slow-growing brain tumor or a disease that causes progressive, permanent damage (degenerative).”

Several celebrities have chimed in with their prayers and well wishes for the “Die Hard” star.

“Grace and guts!” actor Jamie Lee Curtis commented on a post by Demi Moore. “Love to you all!”

“My heart goes out to Bruce, and all of the family,” wrote actor Rita Wilson, who is married to Tom Hanks. “So thankful you shared this with us. Keeping you all in our prayers.”

Please be in prayer for Willis and his loved ones as they navigate his recent diagnosis.

