Tearful Will Smith Reveals What Denzel Washington Told Him About 'The Devil' Right After He Slugged Chris Rock at the Oscars

Will Smith’s decision to storm the Academy Awards stage Sunday night and slug comedian Chris Rock shocked the world, but in the aftermath came a piece of spiritual advice for Smith from fellow actor Denzel Washington.

“Denzel [Washington] said to me a few minutes ago, ‘At your highest moment, be careful. That’s when the devil comes for you,'” Smith revealed. “I want to be a vessel for love.”

Smith, who ironically won the best actor Oscar for “King Richard” not long after hitting Rock, revealed Washington’s comments during his acceptance speech.

Washington was seen stoically looking on at Smith during the address.

His words on the devil, of course, ring true — and are scripturally sound. The Bible warns believers that Satan seeks to kill, destroy, confuse, and cause consternation.

Washington and others like actor Tyler Perry were seen approaching Smith and providing comfort in the wake of the stunning act of violence that shocked Hollywood and viewers alike and quickly went viral.

“During the commercial break, Will Smith is pulled aside and comforted by Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry, who motion for him to brush it off,” The Hollywood Reporter columnist Scott Feinberg tweeted.

He continued, “Will appears to wipe tears from his eyes as he sits back down with Jada, with Denzel comforting Jada and Will’s rep by his side.”

During the commercial break, Will Smith is pulled aside and comforted by Denzel Washington and Tyler Perry, who motion for him to brush it off. Will appears to wipe tears from his eyes as he sits back down with Jada, with Denzel comforting Jada and Will’s rep by his side. pic.twitter.com/uDGVnWrSS2 — Scott Feinberg (@ScottFeinberg) March 28, 2022

The unfortunate moment unfolded after Rock joked about Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, who has a shaved head due to struggles with alopecia.

“Jada, I love you,” Rock said on the stage. “GI Jane 2, can’t wait to see you.”

While laughs and giggles followed, Pinkett Smith looked unamused, and Smith started walking up on the stage and toward Rock. That’s when he hit the comedian and walked back to his seat.

Smith also reportedly yelled from his chair after hitting Rock, telling the comedian, “Keep my wife’s name out of your [expletive] mouth.”

Some immediately questioned whether the moment was scripted and planned, but debate on social media began to spread when it became evident it wasn’t.

Watch it all unfold, including Smith’s apology during his acceptance speech:

“I want to apologize to the Academy. I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees,” Smith said. “This is a beautiful moment.”

Washington’s encouraging comments and focus on the devil’s attempts to take people down should be no surprise, as CBN News and Faithwire have extensively covered the actor’s faith journey.

