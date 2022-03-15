Top Tennis Player Novak Djokovic Banned From Competing at 2 US Events Over CDC's COVID Rules

Tennis star Novak Djokovic won't be able to compete at this week's BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, CA after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed that the existing COVID-19 regulations would remain in place.

Djokovic, who was the number 1 men's tennis player in the world, has been banned by other countries and events because he's unvaccinated.

The 34-year-old got bumped down to the number 2 spot as other tennis players won championships he wasn't allowed to compete in. He is a vocal skeptic of COVID vaccines and has refused to say if he got the shot, according to Sporting News.

He tweeted on Wednesday that he "knew it would be unlikely I'd be able to travel" to the California event and the Miami Open later this month.

While I was automatically listed in the @BNPPARIBASOPEN and @MiamiOpen draw I knew it would be unlikely I’d be able to travel. The CDC has confirmed that regulations won’t be changing so I won't be able to play in the US. Good luck to those playing in these great tournaments — Novak Djokovic (@DjokerNole) March 9, 2022

CBN News previously reported that Australian officials faced backlash after banning Djokovic from playing in the Australian Open and then booting him from the country in Jan. He was even locked up in an immigration detention hotel.

Government officials had initially given Djokovic an exemption to the country's stringent vaccine rules. At first, it had looked like he would be able to participate in the Australian Open tennis tournament.

But when his airplane landed in Melbourne, his visa was canceled and he was held in a detention hotel while he fought the decision.

During an interview with the BBC, Djokovic said he should not be associated with the anti-vax movement, but he supports everyone's right to choose what goes in their body.

"I was never against vaccination," he said. "I understand that, globally, everyone is trying to put a big effort into handling this virus. … But I've always represented and always supported the freedom to choose what you put into your body, and for me that is essential."

Djokovic underscored how important the issue is to him, even sacrificing his chance to play at the French Open and Wimbledon. He said it was a price that he was "willing to pay."

"Because the principles of decision making on my body are more important than any title or anything else," he stated. "I'm trying to be in tune with my body as much as I possibly can.

