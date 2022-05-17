Devon Franklin's Audible Book Offers Personal Look Into Tragedy That Transformed His Life

There's an African proverb that says "it takes a village to raise a child."

Hollywood producer and best-selling author DeVon Franklin offers a personal twist in a new audible book called, It Takes a Woman.

In it, Franklin introduces and celebrates the women who helped raise him after the death of his father, and shaped him into the man he is today.

During an interview with CBN's The Prayer Link, Franklin shares why the project is so important to him.

"I wanted to make sure, as a man, that I was appropriately thanking and displaying, and allowing people to hear from the women in my life," Franklin said. "I wouldn't be the man I am if it wasn't for my mother, my grandmother, and my grandmother's seven sisters. I really wanted to do this because it's one thing for me as a man to say what the women have done, it's another thing for someone to be able to hear from them."

He continued, "This book gives the listener a chance to hear directly from these dynamic, powerful, and amazing women that I'm so blessed to have in my life."

***Please sign up for CBN Newsletters and download the CBN News app to ensure you keep receiving the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***