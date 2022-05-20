Disney Releases New 'Pride Collection,' an LGBTQ Clothing Line for Children

Disney has released their new "Pride Collection," a clothing line for children that comes on the heels of the entertainment company's adversarial response to Florida's new parental rights in education bill and amid its escalating attempts to include LGBTQ themes and characters in children's animated series and other programming.

The new clothing line, which had previously been referred to as the Rainbow Disney Collection, launched on Monday. All of the products in the new Disney collection are emblazoned with the LGBT movement's rainbow pride flag. It comes out prior to the month of June, which LGBT advocates celebrate as a so-called pride month.

"The Disney Pride Collection was created by LGBTQIA+ employees and allies at The Walt Disney Company and is a reflection of their incredible contributions and place at the heart of the company," Disney said in a statement. "We stand in solidarity with our LGBTQIA+ community everywhere."

The company also said they would be donating all profits from sales of the new collection. The merchandise is being sold through its theme parks, Disney retail outlets, and online.

"The Walt Disney Company will be donating all of our profits from the Disney Pride Collection sales now through June 30, 2022, to organizations that support LGBTQIA+ youth and families. This includes sales of Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars Pride Collection merchandise," the statement continued.

As CBN News has reported, Disney has marketed LGBT-themed clothing to children since 2018. Last year, the company promoted at least 30 products featuring the LGBT rainbow flag in conjunction with iconic characters and trademarks, including Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Goofy, Stitch, Donald Duck, the Pixar animation logo, the Star Wars logo, and the Marvel logo.

The gay flag is still featured on pins, ball caps, mouse ears, t-shirts, polo shirts, and masks.

Company's Not-So-Secret Gay Agenda

As CBN News reported in March, in a leaked video from a Disney staff meeting concerning Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' signing of the Parental Rights in Education bill into law, an executive producer at the Walt Disney Company claimed the company's leadership has been welcoming to her "not-at-all-secret" gay agenda.

The video was obtained and posted to social media by journalist Christopher F. Rufo. In the clip, Latoya Raveneau, an executive producer with Walt Disney animation, recalls how she "didn't have to be afraid to like, let's have these two characters kiss in the background. I was just, wherever I could, just basically adding queerness. If you see anything queer in the show, no one would stop me, and no one was trying to stop me."

Raveneau is the executive producer of the upcoming Disney Junior musical series, Rise Up, Sing Out, featuring the music of The Roots, according to her LinkedIn profile. She is also directing the Disney+ animated series The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.

Other videos posted by Rufo revealed something that many parents of young children have come to realize over the last couple of years – Disney corporate leadership is dedicated to promoting the LGBTQ+ agenda.

DeSantis signed Florida's Parental Rights in Education bill into law which says schools can't teach curriculum on sexual orientation and gender identity to very young children from kindergarten to third grade. It does not ban the word "gay" from classrooms, even in casual discussions on either topic. Leftist groups and biased media outlets mischaracterized the measure, calling it the "Don't Say Gay" bill.

The move prompted an official response from Disney which also mislabeled the parental rights bill.

"Florida's HB 1557, also known as the 'Don't Say Gay' bill, should never have passed and should never have been signed into law," a spokesperson for Disney said in a statement. "Our goal as a company is for this law to be repealed by the legislature or struck down in the courts, and we remain committed to supporting the national and state organizations working to achieve that. We are dedicated to standing up for the rights and safety of LGBTQ+ members of the Disney family, as well as the LGBTQ+ community in Florida and across the country."

Last month, evangelist Franklin Graham told his Facebook followers that "Disney had gone too far."

"LGBTQ activists are using corporations to force their agenda on the public, and companies may want to take another look at what they are allowing to happen. Disney has gone too far," Graham wrote. "The people of Florida have revolted, and it's going to cost Disney big time. Disney had a special tax status in the state which they benefited from in a huge way—but because they came out against the parents of Florida, the governor and legislators have revoked that status."

"What has happened at Disney is moral failure," the evangelist continued. "Walt Disney had a vision for wholesome family entertainment. He was committed to the family. The morals of the corporate leadership of Disney today are in the gutter, and they want to redefine family counter to God's original design and flaunt sin. Thank God for Governor Ron DeSantis who is willing to take a bold stand. We need more leaders like him. God bless him and the Florida legislature."

As CBN News has reported, Disney executives reportedly announced during a staff meeting that the company is also planning to fight the state of Texas over its order to investigate transgender medical procedures on children as child abuse.

Upcoming Animated Film Will Feature Two Female Characters Kissing

Disney's Pixar studio also announced that it will include a same-sex kiss in the upcoming animated film Lightyear amid the demands from the gay community over the Florida law.

The movie, which is scheduled to debut on June 17, will feature the kissing moment between two female characters who are in a relationship, Variety reports.

In a recent memo to staff, Disney CEO Bob Chapek reassured his employees that Disney stands behind members of the gay community. "I want to be crystal clear: I and the entire leadership team unequivocally stand in support of our LGBTQ+ employees, their families, and their communities," the memo says.

Meanwhile, one Floridian told Fox News how her family is responding to Disney's "extreme changes."

"We've been going to Disney for a long time, and we are tired of the extreme changes that they seem to think are pleasing everyone," said Marsha from Winter Garden, Florida. "When our annual passes expired in February, we did not renew them because of our displeasure with the way Disney has gone overall, not just on the particular issue, but on all their wokeness."

"Walt would be rolling over in his grave," she added.