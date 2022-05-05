'God Blessed Me': Former Liberty QB Malik Willis Drafted to Play for Tennessee Titans

Former Liberty University Quarterback Malik Willis was selected to play for the Tennessee Titans during last week's third round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Surrounded by his friends and family, Willis was overcome with emotion following Friday's announcement. Moments later, the 22-year-old tweeted how grateful he was for the opportunity and gave God all the glory.

Glory to God So thankful for this opportunity! TGFE! #GodgotHis — Malik Willis (@malikwillis) April 30, 2022

Later that night, Willis spoke with Titans play-by-play announcer Mike Keith, highlighting that it's a blessing to play football and a gift from God.

"I'm blessed to do it, man," Willis said. "God's put me in a position where I can use my platform to glorify Him and bring people closer to Him, and just give joy to other people. So I enjoy playing the game because I'm blessed with the abilities, so I get to go use what God blessed me with and impact other people and just make them happy."

LIVE | QB Malik Willis 1-on-1 with Mike Keith https://t.co/XKUTiBXCld — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) April 30, 2022

Willis began his college football career at Auburn in 2017 then transferred to Liberty University.

The senior, who isn't shy about sharing his Christian faith, proclaims that he doesn't play for the approval of others, according to Church Leaders.

"The only one I have to prove (anything) to and respect is God. I'm playing for an audience of one, and I don't really care too much what (others) say," he said.

Willis further clarified his faithfulness to God in the fall 2021 issue of Sports Spectrum Magazine.

"People say I'm humble, but I don't really know if it's humble. It's just very, very obedient, knowing that it's not me at all," he explained.

"I just feel like He keeps beating it in my head, 'Just know how many people you influence, know what your impact does to people,'" Willis noted. "I feel like that's just a reiterating thing because I keep going to these places being a counselor (at high school quarterback showcases), and I'm impacting a lot of young people's lives."

Willis tends to finish his social media posts with #TGFE — Thank God For Everything.

