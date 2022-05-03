‘I Am Blessed’: Matthew West’s New, Tear-Jerking Music Video About Man’s Incredible Faith Through Fatal ALS Battle

Christian singer-songwriter Matthew West recently shared a touching story about a man named Ron who inspired his new song, “Wonderful Life,” and whose journey he will “never forget.”

West, a singer known for sharing others’ life voyages through his music, was contacted by Ron during the final days of the man’s battle with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

The singer told People he was blown away by Ron’s story — and uplifting attitude. Ron and West met on a Zoom call one day in 2020, and Ron revealed how his hospice nurses played West’s song “Strong Enough” for him every morning.

West was deeply “moved,” and for more reasons than one. He assumed he would encourage Ron on the Zoom call through words and music, but, instead, Ron encouraged West.

“He spent the entire call encouraging me! Little did Ron know that, at that time, I was battling some serious discouragement and was pretty depressed about the circumstances around me,” West told People. “But here was a guy, able to see past his own battle with ALS, to show kindness to me.”

He added, “I’ll never forget that.”

Ron died a few weeks later, and West did what he does best: he wrote a song inspired by Ron called “Wonderful Life.” The lyrics, which focus on Ron’s story, also explore the broader themes of life’s positive and challenging times.

“This life ain’t always wonderful,” West sings in the tune. “But this life ain’t all there is.”

West released a music video for “Wonderful Life” April 30 featuring images and videos of Ron and his family. It also includes moments from West’s Zoom call with Ron. The video concludes with a powerful message from Ron delivered just weeks before his death — a pertinent reminder for us all.

“I am blessed,” Ron said. “And so are you.”

If a man on the brink of death can see his blessings, indeed we can all do the same. It’s truly a powerful song and video with the ability to reach hearts and minds.

West has told CBN’s Faithwire in the past about other stories he has turned into songs.

“One lady wrote to me about the darkest secret of her entire life,” he told Faithwire, explaining that the woman had “never told anyone” about a 30-year-old secret. “She writes to me, but little did she know that I was actually going to read the story.”

And not only did West read what she wrote, but he was so moved that he turned it into a song. The woman, named Ginny, had decided to write to West after hearing him speak at a conference about how too many people are held back and weighed down by their past decisions.

“I called her … I said, ‘I just need to ask you, why me?’” West recalled. “And she literally goes, ‘I never thought you’d read it.’ She started crying [and said], ‘You know what, though?” I’m glad you did because I don’t have anywhere to hide anymore.’”

In the end, West said the experience was freeing for the woman and inspiring for him. Read more about it here.

