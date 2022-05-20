NBA Star Steph Curry's Mom Had an Abortion Before Him and Admits She Almost Aborted Him Too

During a recent podcast interview, NBA star Stephen "Steph" Curry's mother Sonja Curry talked about the experience of aborting her first child before deciding to not terminate the life of her second child.

That second child, Steph, would later grow up to become a Golden State Warriors all-star basketball player.

While discussing her new book Fierce Love: A Memoir of Family, Faith, and Purpose with Luke Norsworthy on the Newsworthy with Norsworthy Podcast, Curry, 56, said her experience of having an abortion after an unplanned pregnancy, "It almost could not go in the book."

"Like the Spirit was guiding this book of what was going to go into it, how it was going to come together," she told the senior minister of the Westover Hills Church of Christ in Austin, Texas.

Curry described what happened when she also contemplated aborting her second child.

"But when it got to really the nuts and bolts of making certain decisions like I was faced with, there could be no Stephan," Curry said. "If I would have gone through that, there would have been no Wardell Stephen Curry II. And you know, God had a plan for that child."

"And just the Spirit interceding at that moment, in a way that I didn't even know at the moment as happening, just spoke to again the purpose, you know, of faith," she said pausing, "And how might I best describe it? It's just, you know, faith that OK, I don't want to make this decision, because that would have been the second time."

"And I don't want to make that decision again, and now I've just got to trust God to move forward with me having this child," Curry told Norsworthy. "I don't know what's going to happen between Dell and I at that point. And I've just got to make this one decision. I've got to make this one right decision."

Norsworthy shared a short clip of his interview with Sonja Curry on his Instagram page.

Moments later in the interview, Curry became emotional about the memory of what she did, expressing feelings of regret over the abortion and saying she believes "he or she is in heaven" and she thinks about what she did "all the time." She wants other women to know they're not alone.

Curry is the president of the Christian Montessori School of Lake Norman in Huntersville, North Carolina, which she founded in 1995. Her sons Steph and Seth, and her daughter Sydel, attended the school.

Her son, Steph, led the Golden State Warriors to NBC championships in 2014–15, 2016–17, and 2017–18 and to the best regular-season record in league history (73–9) in 2015–16.

As CBN News has reported, Steph Curry's life verse appears to be Philippians 4:13 which states, "I can do all things through Christ who gives me strength." A devout Christian, he includes the reference on his basketball shoes and his Twitter bio.

The top NBA baller has previously used his platform to point people to Jesus.

"I love that basketball gives me the opportunities to do good things for people and to point them towards the Man who died for our sins on the cross," he wrote in a 2015 Fellowship of Christian Athletes article. "I know I have a place in heaven waiting for me because of Him, and that's something no earthly prize or trophy could ever top."

Steph's brother Seth plays for the NBA's Brooklyn Nets. He currently ranks third in NBA history in career three-point field goal percentage. Their sister, Sydel's game of choice was volleyball. In 2013, she was named NSCAA High School All-American and Parade Magazine All-American. The youngest of the Curry siblings, Sydel played for Elon University where she was named third-team All-America and first-team All-Southeast Region by the NCCSIA her junior year.