'Put That Spiritual Armor on': Actor Chad Michael Murray Reveals He Reads Bible Daily, Teaches 'Kids About Jesus'

“One Tree Hill” alumnus Chad Michael Murray reads the Bible and devotionals every morning — actions he said are akin to putting on “spiritual armor.”

“I get up every day, and I put that spiritual armor on, read the Bible and do some devotionals and then get ready to go to work,” the actor told Fox News.

Murray, 40, seems to be referring here to commandments seen in Ephesians 6:10-12 (NIV), which encourage Christians to stay close to the Lord to push back against evil. These Scriptures read:

Finally, be strong in the Lord and in his mighty power. Put on the full armor of God, so that you can take your stand against the devil’s schemes. For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms.

He also revealed he has turned down roles due to his Christian beliefs.

“I stick to the things I believe in,” Murray told Fox News. “Let’s just say a piece of material were to come across my desk, which has happened plenty of times over the last 22 years, that I don’t necessarily feel is what I believe or what I’m selling — then that’s not for me. I don’t want to step in something that I don’t believe in any way because it’s going to destroy it for everybody else involved.”

This isn’t the first time Murray has spoken about his Christian faith. He told Fox News in 2020 how he, his wife, and their two young kids read the Bible each day and attend church.

“We teach the kids about Jesus and who Jesus was and the story, and we do church on Sundays,” he said.

Murray also discussed the importance of teaching kids a “good moral compass” and noted that “having the fear of God is vital.” It seems Murray is yet another individual in Hollywood who is increasingly turning his attention to the Lord.

As CBN News reported, “Wonder Years Star” Danica McKellar also recently shared her newfound love for God.

“I’m experiencing a relationship with God and Jesus that I’ve never had before, and it feels miraculous,” she recently proclaimed during an Instagram Live.

And in January, singer and actress Jana Kramer — a fellow former “One Tree Hill” castmate to Murray — was baptized. She offered a touching proclamation on her Instagram page that she had found “healing” in Jesus and now realizes she was “never alone.”

Let’s pray more people in Hollywood and entertainment come to the same transformational realizations.

