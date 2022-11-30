Candace Cameron Bure on Keeping Christ in Christmas, Celebrating ‘God in Our Lives’ Amid Major Career Shift

Actress Candace Cameron Bure’s decades-long Hollywood career recently entered a new era, with the “Full House” star taking on a special role at a new faith and family-friendly TV network.

Listen to the latest episode of CBN’s Quick Start podcast

Bure, the new chief content officer at Great American Family, told CBN’s Faithwire she’s elated for this new season, one during which she’ll create content both in front of — and behind — the camera.

“It’s been a really, really great transition in terms of things that I’ve been working really hard towards my entire career,” she said. “I’m very happy to be in this position.”

It’s also no secret Bure — the longtime face of the Hallmark Channel before her recent departure — “loves Christmas.” And that affinity is something she can fully live out in her new position.

She starred in an original movie this month titled “A Christmas … Present,” a film that’s a bit different from most of her past projects.

“The biggest theme that is most important to me in this film is the theme of God in our lives and the Christian faith,” she said. “This is a Christmas movie that actually talks about Christ. And that’s another major theme that I have that I’ve never been able to talk about at length in my Christmas films.”

Watch Bure talk about her life and career:

Bure said she loves the “big city girl in the small town” Christmas movies and still plans to make them, but explained how her new role with Great American Family affords her a unique opportunity to go deeper on the faith front.

“I also want to make movies that have depth and purpose and meaning that can actually change someone’s life,” she said, adding this is the first overtly faith-themed film she has done. “This movie’s so important to me.”

Bure also produced another film set to hit the network this season and her production company, Candy Rock, will be creating additional content for Great American Family moving forward.

“I’ve been in this genre for a very long time,” Bure said. “This has really become my life — holiday movies. And so I have a really unique perspective because it has been all-consuming for a very long portion of my life and I think I know the space very, very well.”

For Bure, an outspoken Christian, she sees something truly profound about the Christmas season. That’s why she doesn’t mind filming holiday movies any time of the year, noting it’s not difficult for her to get into the holiday spirit in the spring, summer, or any other season.

“Christmas to me … [is] a beautiful, heartwarming time of the year,” Bure said. “And everyone is usually a little kinder, a little more generous, a little more loving and those are very welcoming and [these are] easy things for me to just grab onto and want to share that experience with more people.”

She continued, “So, filming the Christmas movies any time of the year just makes me feel all those feelings, so it’s easy to get into the season.”

Bure also stars as Pinky the reindeer in a new animated Christmas film on CBS (Tuesday, Nov. 29, at 9 p.m. E.T.) titled “Reindeer In Here.” She’s dubbing the movie a “new Christmas classic” and tradition.

“It really is geared towards the whole family,” Bure said, noting the movie is focused on celebrating differences. “It is about a little reindeer named Blizzard, and he’s got one antler that is shorter than the other.”

She added, “We’re fearfully and wonderfully made, uniquely, each one of us.”

For more on Bure, check out her new podcast, “The Candace Cameron Bure Podcast.“

***As the number of voices facing big-tech censorship continues to grow, please sign up for Faithwire’s daily newsletter and download the CBN News app to stay up-to-date with the latest news from a distinctly Christian perspective.***