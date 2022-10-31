How Living in 'Blessed Mode' Saved Nickelodeon's Kel Mitchell from Suicide and Depression

Many know Kel Mitchell from the long-running live-action series "All That" and the sitcom "Kenan and Kel" or even the popular movie "Good Burger." Although the comedian and actor has been making people laugh for years, he suffered from depression and even attempted suicide in the middle of his booming career.

In a recent interview with CBN's the PrayerLink he opened up about the hope and freedom he received through Christ and shared a word of encouragement with the younger generation.

"I overcame a lot of that through the Lord. I grew up in the church and I always knew God, but there is a difference between knowing God and having a relationship with God," he said. "I went through a lot of different things, but what ultimately helped was having the love of God."

He added, "I'm always talking about finding the gratitude in everything because there is a big difference between being happy and being joyful. Having that happiness is like, 'hey, it's an emotion. It's my birthday I can just be happy', but if a circumstance comes up or a situation you have to deal with, it can bring you back into that depression. But joy is having that joy no matter what!"

The award-winning actor and youth pastor says that young people struggle with high rates of anxiety, depression, and suicide because they don't understand their value in God.

"They really need the love of Christ," he explained. "They really need that love in their life to help them. And I really feel like once the youth understand how God feels about them...[but] when they step into this Word and they hear about how much God loves them and that they are a part of a royal family and they invite him into their hearts, it can really change things."

He also encourages them to start their day with the Lord.

"Take your anxiety, take your depression, take whatever it may be to the Lord first, so that way you prepare for your day," he explained.

The 44-year-old told CBN's PrayerLink that an attitude of gratitude motivated him to write his 90-day devotional titled "Blessed Mode: 90 Days to Level up your Faith" last December.

"It is really about letting you know that you are beautifully and wonderfully made by God and that no matter what happens for you to remember that," Mitchell shared. "He's always with us and sticking to us like glue. He's always there in the ups and the downs...I'm going into my day in blessed mode where I am looking through the eyes of Christ."



Mitchell recently read Jesus' Sermon on the Mount for the Pray.com app's Bedtime Bible Stories which is meant to educate listeners about Jesus Christ and the Gospels.



"Prayer and time with God are so important to do every day," said Mitchell. "Finding time to unwind, de-stress and just relax in the word of God is such a blessing! This is why I am so excited about partnering with Pray.com. Prayer is a priority."

Mitchell has been outspoken about his Christian faith, especially on social media. He currently has 1.1 million followers on his Instagram page and has often spoken about his faith to his followers, inviting them to watch as he preaches.

He recently posted a video on his page encouraging people not to doubt their faith.

