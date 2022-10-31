NFL Wide Receiver Who Caught Epic Pass Gives God all the Glory: 'He's Been so Faithful in My Life'
Blessed. That's how Washington Commanders team captain Terry McLaurin describes his first NFL trip home after a stunning last-second catch that helped his team win the game.
On Sunday, the Commanders faced off against the Colts in McLaurin's hometown of Indianapolis.
With family and friends in the stands cheering him on, the star receiver caught a key pass in the final seconds of the game on the one-yard-line, setting up a touchdown and a 17 to 16 comeback victory.
But even more admirable than his agility on the field is McLaurin's humility in the locker room. When he was awarded the game ball after the win, he shifted the focus to his faith in God.
"God is good, man. He's been so faithful in my life, and His mercy is the reason why I'm standing here before you guys," he told his teammates and coaches.
Thankful for moments like these, with the guys! https://t.co/fa4EHGWyuW
— Terry McLaurin (@TheTerry_25) October 31, 2022
McLaurin accepted the game ball saying his teammates' trust is incredibly humbling, giving all the glory to God.
