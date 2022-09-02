Teen Who Left 'America's Got Talent' Judges in Tears Is Using Her Struggles to Point to God: 'A Great Way to Spread the Gospel'

“America’s Got Talent” finalist Amanda Mammana, who continues to inspire millions with her incredible overcomer story, recently revealed how she’s using her struggles to spread the Gospel.

Mammana, who has a speech impediment, burst on the scene in July when she appeared on “AGT” and revealed singing has helped her deal with the pain of struggling to speak.

The 19-year-old woman also shared her testimony recently at the Luis Palau Association’s CT CityFest, disclosing how she’s using her story to share God’s love.

“For about 10 years now, I’ve had a stutter, and it’s definitely something that has caused me to shy away and to not believe in myself,” Mammana said. “But by the grace of God, I found that I don’t stutter when I sing. So, I’ve been able to take that and to let that just be a great way to spread the Gospel.”

Watch her testimony and performance:

Mammana initially went viral in July, when she shared her story with the “AGT” audience, receiving a rousing standing ovation.

At the end of the performance, judges Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel, Simon Cowell, and Sofía Vergara were visibly moved and voted to advance Mammana.

After the crowd calmed down, the teen shared with the judges, through tears, the struggles she has faced due to her speech impediment.

“There were times when I was a kid where I was like, ‘I can never do anything like this … I’m not good enough,'” she said. Someone in the audience responded by yelling, “You are good enough!”

Again, the audience cheered:

Mandel noted the impact Mammana was having on the audience in the room and the public at large.

“I believe you’re moving millions of people at home,” he said. “I just want to say, ‘Thank you.'”

Mammana was eliminated from the show last week — but not before inspiring so many. Continue to pray for her story to reverberate and inspire others facing similar struggles.

