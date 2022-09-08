'We All Have Something to Offer the World': Steph Curry Aims to Inspire Kids with 'I Have a Superpower' Book

In the NBA, he's known as one of the best three-point shooters ever to play the game. Now Golden State Warriors megastar Steph Curry has his sights set on a different target: children's books.

His first book released on Sept. 6 is titled I Have a Superpower. Illustrated by Geneva Bowers, it's a picture book designed to help children unlock their superpower by being positive and setting goals. Published by Penguin Random House, it's intended for children ages 4 - 7.

Curry tweeted a video of himself reading from the book in front of a group of children.

"Proud to announce my first kids' book 'I Have a Superpower' is now out!! Our first book from #UnanimousMedia. S/o to

@penguinkids for helping us get this out to the world. You don't have to be perfect, just be the best version of yourself," Curry wrote.

"This is our first project out and (we want) to hopefully reach the next generation of kids that are dreaming big, are going to be the next leaders and game changers," Curry recently told the Associated Press. "We want them to be able to set their sights on what they want to accomplish in the world and really believe that it's possible."

The father of three said the book was partly inspired by his own children's love of reading.

"You kind of have your kids in mind when you're talking about a book, and then you realize that this is kind of a universal opportunity to reach the next generation," explained the four-time NBA champion and reigning Finals MVP.

Asked what he wanted children to learn from his book, Curry responded, "We're all unique and we all have something to offer the world. And if you have a work ethic, if you have a belief and you feel like whatever that requires is already inside of you, then good things will happen."

The NBA star said he thinks his experiences of "trying and failing" will connect with parents and kids.

"You can always go back to when I started playing basketball when I was 5 years old — I first started playing organized basketball at 9. I was undersized, scrawny, and never, ever talked about as being the greatest at anything," he said. "And (I) had to go through those experiences of trying and failing... I think that's something that most people will hopefully be able to learn from, connect with, and be inspired by."

As CBN News has reported, Curry is an outspoken Christian who has used his celebrity in an attempt to connect with people through various different mediums, including movies, television programs, and social media.

Curry is strategically producing content that focuses on sports, family, and faith through Unanimous Media, which he co-founded with Jeron Smith and Erick Peyton.

The Golden State Warriors point guard previously said he wants to "uplift people who need to be uplifted."

He currently also serves as executive producer of the "Holey Moley" game show that was renewed for a fifth season in August by ABC.

When asked about branching out into children's books, he replied, "There are a lot of different mediums to story-tell and to inspire. And publishing and writing this book is another example of ways to connect and kind of broaden your horizons... my wife showed me how it's done, so now I got to follow in her footsteps a little bit."

KRON-TV reports Curry has had a busy summer. He completed his degree from Davidson College, his jersey was also retired at the school, and he was inducted into the college's Hall of Fame on Aug. 31.

