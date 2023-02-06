Boxer, Grill-Master, Minister: 'Big George Foreman' Movie Tells of His 'Miraculous' Turning Point with Jesus Christ

The trailer for a new movie highlighting boxer George Foreman's journey from the ring to spreading God's word and then becoming a successful entrepreneur has been released to social media.

The movie titled Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World follows the life of the legendary boxer turned minister, according to Variety.

The outlet reports the film will follow Foreman's boxing career highlights, including when he obtained Olympic Gold at the 1968 Mexico City Games, and his world heavyweight champion run.

Outside of his boxing career, the movie will show Foreman finding his Christian faith, retiring, and becoming a preacher.

Finally, it will document his return to the ring at the age of 45 when his family and church faced financial hardship. He went on to win the heavyweight champion title, becoming the oldest person in boxing history to do so.

After he lost by decision in a match against Jimmy Young in 1977, Foreman gave up boxing and became a born-again Christian.

He told CBN in an interview several years after the fight, when he returned to his dressing room he sensed he was dying and heard a voice say, "I don't want your money. I want you!"

Foreman's intense spiritual struggle caused raised eyebrows in the dressing room because he started acting out according to the voice he heard.

He finally yelled, "Jesus Christ is coming alive in me!"

He told everyone he loved them and kissed them. They thought he was losing his mind, but when the episode was over, Foreman knew he would never be the same again. After that encounter, he spouted love instead of hate and pursued God instead of a boxing career.

He often joked that Young had "knocked the devil out of me."

Foreman was ordained a minister in 1978 and founded The Church of The Lord Jesus Christ in Houston in 1980. He also opened a youth center.

Foreman, 73, is a member of the World Boxing Hall of Fame and the International Boxing Hall of Fame. He's also known as a successful TV pitchman and entrepreneur after he worked with Spectrum Brands who created and marketed the popular George Foreman Lean Mean Fat-Reducing Grilling Machine, also known as the George Foreman Grill. Since it was introduced in 1994, more than 100 million of the portable double-sided electrically heated grills have been sold worldwide.

He's also the author of 17 books including a children's book, his autobiography, as well as books about boxing and grilling.

Variety reports the movie is directed by George Tillman Jr. The cast includes Forest Whitaker, Jasmine Mathews, Sullivan Jones, Lawrence Gilliard Jr., John Magaro, and Sonja Sohn.

The movie will be released in theaters on April 28.

Watch Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World's trailer below:

