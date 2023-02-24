'Dukes of Hazzard' Star's Heartbreaking Tribute to His Wife After Her Death: 'Pain-Free, Living Alongside Jesus'

“Dukes of Hazzard” star John Schneider revealed the heartbreaking news this week that his 53-year-old wife, Alicia Ann Allain Schneider, has died.

“My beautiful Smile is pain-free, living in her new body alongside Jesus,” Schneider, 62, wrote in an Instagram post. “Please respect our privacy during this time of grief.”

An obituary noted Alicia died Feb. 21, 2023, at her home, surrounded by family.

“She was kind and generous to all she met,” Alicia’s obituary reads. “She always put herself last. She was very protective of her parents. She was mama bear that protected all her cubs. She was a fighter until the end.”

In Schneider’s public posts, the actor encouraged fans to share photos of the couple showing their “obvious love and adoration for each other” but to refrain from asking questions at this time.

Schneider concluded with a message for fans to cherish their loved ones.

“Hug those you love tight and let them know how you feel,” he wrote. “We always did.”

Schneider expounded upon his grief in a Facebook post Thursday, calling it “a time of unimaginable sorrow” and expressing the profound pain Alicia’s death has caused.

“Grief is much too small a word,” he wrote. “I’ve heard [it] said that ‘with great love comes great sorrow.’ I had no idea what that meant until now.”

The actor credited his wife as the fuel for his dreams and the “inspiration behind every creative thought.” He went on to call her the “glue” that held him together and expressed gratitude for the prayers and kind words from those who have reached out.

Schneider asked for the public to keep those prayers coming.

“Continue to pray for the strength of myself and my beautiful family to endure these most trying of times,” he wrote. “Thank you, Lord, for sharing the gift of Alicia with me. I‘ll never be the same and I know that, somehow, we are still and will always be the ‘Team To Beat.'”

A cause of death was not given, though Page Six reported Alicia had battled breast cancer.

The couple spoke about her diagnosis in a “Fox and Friends” interview in 2020, noting she was diagnosed the previous year.

Alicia’s obituary opens with lines from Revelation 21:3-4, which reads:

“And I heard a loud voice from the throne saying, ‘Behold, the dwelling place of God is with man. He will dwell with them, and they will be his people, and God himself will be with them as their God. He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.'”

During this difficult time, continue to pray for Schneider and the couple’s children and loved ones.

