Jack Graham's 'Bible in a Year' Podcast Reaches 10 Million Milestone in Just 4 Months

Pray.com has announced its new "Bible in a Year with Jack Graham" podcast has achieved more than 10 million downloads since it was launched back in October.

Produced in collaboration with iHeartPodcasts and sponsored by the healthcare sharing community Medishare, the "Bible in a Year Podcast with Jack Graham" daily series reached No. 1 on the Spotify religion list in the first week of its release.

"We praise God for how Pray.com has been used as a tool to help people get into His Word and grow in their faith," Pray.com Founder and CEO Steve Gatena said in a statement. "We thank Pastor Jack Graham for his commitment to this project, which has made it of such great quality for listeners, and we congratulate both the iHeart and Pray.com teams for their hard work in delivering such a stellar podcast."

Graham, the pastor of Prestonwood Baptist Church, a megachurch located in Plano, Texas, is giving God glory that the podcast reached such a huge audience.

"I wasn't sure what to expect when we first launched the podcast, but it's been amazing to see what God has done. Millions of people have been impacted by it," Graham said. "With its cinematic approach, even those who have struggled to make a habit of getting into the word, are coming back day after day. I'm so grateful for Pray.com and the amazing work they've done on this project, and I pray BibleinaYear.com touches many more millions of lives."

Pray.com also hosts other podcasts from leading Christian pastors and speakers, meditative and reflective prayers, and Bible-based resources to aid listeners wherever they may be in their spiritual growth. Pray.com podcasts are distributed by iHeartPodcasts.



You can find "Bible in a Year with Jack Graham" at pray.com/discover and on the iHeartRadio app.

Founded in 2016 with a mission to grow faith and cultivate community, Pray.com is the world's No. 1 app for daily prayer and Bible-based audio content. It recently launched a 24/7 live-streaming video channel, PrayTV. It currently has an audience of more than 10 million people worldwide, according to the organization.

