The Chosen's Season 3 Finale Lands in Top 10 in Weekend Box Office

02-06-2023
Steve Warren
Jonathan Roumie, third from left, who portrays Jesus in the series, leads some of his apostles in this scene from The Chosen. (Screenshot credit: The Chosen/Angel Studios/YouTube)

The season finale for the faith-based series "The Chosen" scored a ton of attention in theaters over the weekend.

It easily topped the movie box office on its Feb. 2 first day of release with $1.67 million.

For the weekend, it brought in $3.6 million to make it into the top ten, garnering a ninth-place finish overall. 

In an Instagram post, the crowd-funded series shared Deadline's news of "The Chosen" topping "Avatar: The Way of Water," thanking its fans, writing "We were excited to give you a chance to see the finale on the big screen but weren't expecting this. Look what YOU did."

"We didn't spend anything on marketing, we weren't anticipating big numbers," creator Dallas Jenkins said in a statement. "We just wanted to quietly make this available on the big screen to our fans for two days. It's fun to see them not keep it quiet."

When the creators of The Chosen announced they would be premiering the last two episodes of season three in theaters, fans grabbed tickets so quickly that it crashed the ticketing website. Later, the theatrical debut was also extended by Fathom Events in order to meet the high demand.

As CBN News has reported, The Chosen is the largest crowd-funded media project in history and has become a global phenomenon. The series about the life of Jesus and his disciples took the faith-based film industry by storm in 2017. According to the Chosen app, there have been more than 400 million views of the first two seasons, behind-the-scenes looks, and cast Q&A. 

Even as the Season 3 finale wraps up its theatrical run on Feb. 6, fans can still watch the finale for free on The Chosen app

You can also watch all of Seasons 1 thru 3 on The Chosen's website

