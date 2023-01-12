From 'Pirates of the Caribbean' to 'The Wingfeather Saga', This Actor Is Helping Bring New Family Series to Life

There's something new from Angel Studios. It's the animated series titled The Wingfeather Saga, and it's already going viral. This new release has already garnered more than 3.5 million views just 5 weeks after launching, according to the Angel Studios app.

It's a redemptive fantasy book series for the whole family, and now it's a multi-season, animated television series.

Actor Kevin McNally is the voice of Podo Helmer in the animated series. You may recognize McNally from his work in television and motion pictures, including his portrayal of Joshamee Gibbs in the Pirates of the Caribbean film series.

CBN News's Studio 5 had the pleasure of traveling to Nashville, Tennessee to bring you this look at the series and an interview with McNally.

