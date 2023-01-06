PRAY: Ex-NFL Star Reportedly 'Unconscious in ICU' After Saving Kids From Drowning

A former NFL running back is reportedly in critical condition but improving after saving his kids from drowning in the ocean.

Peyton Hillis, 36, who played with the Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs, and New York Giants throughout eight football seasons, experienced what TMZ called a “swimming accident,” with Hillis being hospitalized to treat his kidneys and lungs.

Former Arkansas and NFL RB Peyton Hillis is rumored to be in critical condition after saving his children from drowning in the ocean. His kids are reportedly safe and healthy, but Peyton could use thoughts & prayers! pic.twitter.com/cIiwr9L5G3 — Sidelines - Arkansas(@SSN_Arkansas) January 5, 2023

Hillis’ children are reportedly OK after the terrifying incident in Pensacola, Florida.

Reporter Alyssa Orange tweeted Thursday night that Hillis was confirmed to be in an accident and was airlifted to the hospital, where he remains “unconscious in the ICU.”

Hillis’ uncle, Greg Hillis, reportedly posted a message to Facebook that his nephew is “doing better” and would appreciate all the prayers coming his way.

Adding to this information, I have confirmed Hillis was in a swimming accident in Pensacola, FL and helicoptered to the hospital. He remains unconscious in the ICU. Family asks to please pray for him and a speedy recovery. https://t.co/bHWdZpJeXq — Alyssa Orange (@AlyssaOrange) January 6, 2023

“I just wanted to let everyone know on Razorback Nation that Peyton is doing better,” he wrote. “He’s still in intensive care and having some problems with his kidneys and lungs, but doctors say he is improving.”

Greg Hillis continued, “I just wanted to head off any rumors that may be started. I’m sure he would want everyone to know that he appreciates all of the prayers being thrown up on his behalf!!!”

Continue to pray for Hillis on this journey to recovery.

