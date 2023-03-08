Corbin Bernsen Tells CBN News' Studio 5 What Making A Docuseries About His Faith Journey Has Taught Him

Actor Corbin Bernsen wrote and directed a faith-based film in 2010 about a minister and a mid-life crisis of faith. With that unique journey in mind, Bernsen has now produced six-part docuseries about his own faith walk titled Journey of Faith.

Bernsen told CBN News' Studio 5 about making the film in a small town with "miracle after miracle happening."

He explained he had the wisdom, insight, and guidance to film the making of the movie with two cameras going all the time.

"Not just behind the scenes which you normally do," Bernsen said. "But filming everything. The good, the bad, and the ugly."

Journey of Faith is now streaming on the family platform Pure Flix.

