Corbin Bernsen Tells CBN News' Studio 5 What Making A Docuseries About His Faith Journey Has Taught Him

03-08-2023
CBN News
Actor Corbin Bernsen in a scene from the 2010 faith-based film titled "Rust." (Screenshot credit: CBN News/Studio 5)
Actor Corbin Bernsen wrote and directed a faith-based film in 2010 about a minister and a mid-life crisis of faith. With that unique journey in mind, Bernsen has now produced six-part docuseries about his own faith walk titled Journey of Faith

Bernsen told CBN News' Studio 5 about making the film in a small town with "miracle after miracle happening." 

He explained he had the wisdom, insight, and guidance to film the making of the movie with two cameras going all the time.

"Not just behind the scenes which you normally do," Bernsen said. "But filming everything. The good, the bad, and the ugly." 

Journey of Faith is now streaming on the family platform Pure Flix

