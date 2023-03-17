Allow Ads
'The Thorn' Hits Big Screen During Lent - 'Cirque Du Soleil Meets the Passion of the Christ'
03-17-2023
This is the season of Lent, and it's being seen as the perfect season for a production that's described as "Cirque Du Soleil meets the Passion of the Christ."
The live-action stage show "The Thorn" even hit the big screen for two days recently.
While that theatrical release has now passed, there are plans to make the production available to even more audiences.
Did you know?
