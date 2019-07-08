Be Safe With Personal Info: Identity Thieves Looking for Unprotected Targets

Identity theft is a growing concern among the young and old alike.

Highly-skilled criminals have ways of obtaining private information no matter what precautions are taken.

The best ways to avoid identity theft include keeping an eye on bank and credit card statements. Be aware of medical, tax and insurance records too, according to Consumer Reports.

If identity theft is suspected, place a security freeze on your credit file with Equifax, Experian and Transunion. Freezing credit won't prevent all identity theft, but it will stop others from opening an account in your name.

As CBN News has reported, using strong passwords on all your accounts and changing them often is helpful. Shred any sensitive information before discarding it. Protect all electronic devices with up-to-date anti-virus software.

Avoid e-mail scams and suspicious requests for information. Store your personal information in as few places as possible and check your credit frequently.

Companies That Can Help Protect Your Information

Identity theft protection services incorporate credit monitoring and go beyond to check for non-credit related abuses of your information – or let you know that your compromised information is out there, available to thieves for future abuse.

Monitoring by these companies may include dark web scans, arrest records, court filings, changes of address, and social media accounts.

Identity theft protection services may also help to restore your identity and resolve fraudulent uses and claims, as well as identity theft insurance.

ID protection services let you know when suspicious activity has occurred, but they can't prevent it from happening.

Review the details of each type of identity protection service and find the best fit for you. Make sure to follow through with whatever protection you choose.

Identity thieves look for the easiest unprotected targets.