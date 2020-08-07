Unemployment Rate Drops, Surprising Economists - Economy Adds 1.8M New Jobs

Some good news came out today on the economy as the unemployment rate is down once again.

The unemployment rate fell again in July by a bigger drop than economists had expected. The jobless rate has dropped to 10.2 percent as the economy added nearly 1.8 million jobs. Those new hires also beat analysts' forecast.

And there's some good news on the coronavirus as well. Although the death toll is now over 160,000, the number of new cases dropped by more than 12-percent this week, and the daily number of deaths also fell.

