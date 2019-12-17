Vaping Linked to Serious Lung Problems as NYC Issues E-Cig Ban

A new study reveals smoking electronic cigarettes (nicknamed e-cigarettes) a process known as vaping, increases the risk of respiratory diseases.

The American Journal of Preventive Medicine (LINK: https://www.ajpmonline.org/article/S0749-3797(19)30391-5/fulltext) published the study after analyzing e-cigarette use and respiratory disease during a three-year period.

The study suggests long-term vaping causes diseases like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, chronic bronchitis and asthma.

Experts analyzed over 30,000 adults in the US. More research now in progress aims to measure the impact of e-cigarette use on the lungs, heart, blood vessels and brain.

Electronic cigarettes burst onto the scene about ten years ago and quickly became so popular among young people, the Surgeon General called teen vaping an "epidemic."

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 52 people have died from vaping-related injuries and nearly 2,500 people have suffered lung damage. The CDC issued a recommendation that people stop vaping.

Initially, manufacturers claimed e-cigs would help adults quit smoking. However, teenagers, many of them non-smokers, picked up the vaping, enticed by sweetly flavored nicotine in bright packaging resembling candy wrappers. An estimated five million young people currently vape on a regular basis.

New York City is the latest and most populous city to ban these flavored e-cigarettes in an effort to reduce that number. Eight states have issued similar bans.

Research shows teens who use e-cigarettes are more likely to start smoking regular cigarettes, and continued use of nicotine can make other drugs such as cocaine, more pleasurable.