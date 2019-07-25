Traditional Summer Treat Now Helping Kids With Cancer

Who hasn't enjoyed a Fla-Vor-Ice pop on a hot summer day? The frozen treat in the slender plastic tube has been around for fifty years. The company sells a staggering 1.5 billion pops annually.

Now the warm weather favorite serves a medicinal purpose. Turns out, Fla-Vor-Ice pops really hit the spot for kids with cancer.

Youngsters undergoing treatment often battle extreme nausea to the point where they have great difficulty keeping food in their stomachs. However, Fla-Vor-Ice pops seem to do the trick.



That's why The Jel Sert Company, which sells Fla-Vor-Ice pops, teamed up with the American Childhood Cancer Organization to create the 'Take a Pop, Share a Smile' program.

The company donates freezers filled with an unlimited supply of Fla-Vor-Ice to childhood cancer treatment centers across the country.

Sometimes, a Fla-Vor-Ice can bring a smile and hydration to a child undergoing cancer treatment while spending long hours in a hospital.

'Take a Pop, Share a Smile' has donated over 130 freezers to date and is offering to do more.

Any childhood cancer treatment center that would be interested in receiving a 'Take a Pop, Share a Smile' freezer can apply by completing a form on the American Childhood Cancer Organization website.