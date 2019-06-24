103-Year-Old Julia 'Hurricane' Hawkins Sets New Sprint Record

A woman who is 103 years young just made history, winning the gold medal in a track race.

It took place in Albuquerque, New Mexico where folks in their golden years faced off in a senior games competition.

Julia 'Hurricane" Hawkins just won the gold in both the 50-meter dash and the 100-meter dash in the women's 100-plus division.

The Louisiana native began running at the age of 100 after she had to give up biking.

She set a record two years ago in the 100-meter for her age group.

She earned the nickname "hurricane" and is the oldest woman to compete on an American track according to the National Senior Games Association.

"I hope I can inspire them to be healthy and to realize that you can still be doing it at this kind of age," Hawkins said. "Every day when you're 103 is a miracle."

Hawkins told reporters she gets most of her exercise working in her garden and advises folks to just keep busy and moving to stay young.

The National Senior Games Association writes, "103-year-old Julia 'Hurricane' Hawkins is hot on the track at the National Senior Games this week cementing her title as the oldest woman to compete on an American track! Today, she spread inspiration with every step as she ran the 100-meter dash in 46.07."

You can watch Hawkins run in a local news broadcast from KRQE.