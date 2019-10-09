Minimally Invasive Technique Takes Some of the Fear Factor out of Brain or Spinal Surgery

Surgery on the brain or spinal cord sounds scary, but there's a new technique that's less invasive and still effective.

It's called NeuroInterventional surgery, and it takes a giant step toward improved treatment for the head, neck, and spine. Instead of cutting into the skull or exposing the spinal column, neurointervention uses tiny incisions no bigger than the size of a nickel.

Dr. Richard Klucznik talks with Pat Robertson about NeuroInterventional Surgery on Thursday's 700 Club.

The doctor threads a small tube, like a catheter, through the opening, and into a blood vessel, then works from there. A machinelike an X-ray allows the doctor to see what's going on inside the body.

Dr. Richard Klucznik, president of the Society of Neurointerventional Surgery (SNIS), says it can be used to treat aneurysms, strokes, spinal compression fractures, and more.