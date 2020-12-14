'Healing Is Coming': NY Nurse Becomes First in US to Receive COVID Vaccine

This morning, an intensive care unit nurse in Queens, New York, became the very first person in the U.S. to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccination.

The injection went to Sandra Lindsay, a nurse with the Northwell Long Island Jewish Medical Center. She received it at 9:23 a.m. ET, according to CNN.

“I am hopeful,” Lindsay said. “I feel hopeful today. I am relieved. I feel like healing is coming. I hope this marks the beginning of the end of a very painful time in our history.”

"I feel like healing is coming." Sandra Lindsay, a critical care nurse in NYC, is the first person in New York to get a COVID-19 vaccine in a non-trial setting. https://t.co/Exe8lsosJg pic.twitter.com/blZSbHM4Xt — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 14, 2020

The ICU nurse went on to say she wants “to instill public confidence that the vaccine is safe,” adding, “We all need to do our part to put an end to the pandemic.”

Speaking of the shot itself, Lindsay said it “didn’t feel any different from taking any other vaccine.”

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) — who initially said he had no interest in allowing New Yorkers access to a federally approved COVID-19 vaccine — praised the Pfizer immunization Sunday, saying, “Hope is on the way.”

: The first shipment from our Kalamazoo plant. @UPS @FedEx

.

.

The Pfizer-BioNTech #COVID19 vaccine has not been approved or licensed by the @US_FDA but has been authorized for emergency use to prevent COVID-19 in individuals 16+. See conditions of use: https://t.co/OS1tgYopUj pic.twitter.com/yogti0Ahcq — Pfizer Inc. (@pfizer) December 13, 2020

He did, however, indicate the country is a long way off from no longer being under the thumb of coronavirus restrictions, the most stringent of which have been implemented by Democrats.

“It’s going to take months before the vaccine hits critical mass,” said Cuomo, who recently shut down all indoor dining at restaurants across New York City. “This is the light at the end of the tunnel, but it’s a long tunnel.”

President Donald Trump, whose administration paved the way for such a speedy vaccination development with its initiative, Operation Warp Speed, congratulated the country after learning Lindsay had received the first vaccine shot.

First Vaccine Administered. Congratulations USA! Congratulations WORLD! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 14, 2020

The Pfizer vaccine is reportedly 95% effective against COVID infections. The vaccination — stored in sub-zero temperatures — is administrated as two separate shots given 21 days apart.

Pfizer shipped out its first batch Sunday, sending doses to more than 600 sites across the country.

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP

Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Top Stories