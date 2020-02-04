Dr. Perlmutter: Modern Culture 'Rewires Your Brain' with Devastating Effects

New research shows our modern culture, everything from what we eat to what we view online, stimulates the part of the brain that's connected with fear and impulsivity while at the same time suppresses the part of the brain responsible for empathy and planning for the future.

On the surface, contemporary culture seems ideal. Any time of day or night with just the touch of a button, we can purchase just about anything we want, enjoy our favorite foods delivered right to our doorstep, satisfy our curiosity with up-to-the-minute details about any news event happening around the globe, and peek into the personal lives of celebrities or our peers.

Not only that, but we can constantly entertain ourselves with an endless supply of movies, television and video games on a variety of digital platforms.

Meanwhile, drug overdoses and suicide climb to astonishing levels. People are more angry, distrustful, nervous, lonely, depressed and overweight than ever before.

Is there a connection?

Best-selling author and neurologist Dr. David Perlmutter says scientific studies show living in today's 24/7 hyper-reality poses serious risks to our physical and mental states, our connections to others and even the world at large.

In his new book, Brain Wash: Detox Your Mind for Clearer Thinking, Deeper Relationships, and Lasting Happiness, Dr. Perlmutter and his son, Dr. Austin Perlmutter, describe how our brains are being gravely manipulated, resulting in behaviors that harm our bodies and minds.

The father and son physicians identify the specific mental hijacking that prevents us from achieving our goals. They also present a ten-day plan to help readers turn things around. This includes new ways of consuming food and media.