The Coronavirus Outbreak: What You Can Do to Prevent and Prepare

The coronavirus outbreak has been capturing headlines for weeks, and now the Center for Disease Control (CDC) is warning Americans to prepare for it to eventually spread to the US.

The CDC offers guidance on how to prevent the spread of illnesses and what measures to take for protection.

Regular hand washing, cover your nose and mouth when you sneeze, and when you're sick, stay home from work or school and drink lots of fluids.

The CDC recommends washing hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds. Avoid close contact with people who are sick and properly disinfect areas that may have been exposed to the virus.

Also, the CDC explained that wearing a surgical mask is not necessary if you are well.

Typical surgical masks block the droplets coming out of a sick person from getting into the air, but they will not prevent what's already in the air from getting in.

Everyone should have a plan in place if the outbreak does enter the US. Consider how it will impact work, school and living standards.

There is currently no vaccine to prevent coronavirus but the CDC strongly recommends practicing prevention.

