Moderna Labs' Coronavirus Vaccine Deemed 80-90 Percent Successful, Entering Phase 3 of Clinical Trials

The race to find a COVID-19 vaccine continues, and biotech company Moderna Labs is preparing to enter phase three of clinical trials as July approaches.

The company is seen as the frontrunner for its candidate mRNA-1273.

The US National Institutes of Health estimated the success of the vaccine is close to 80 to 90 percent.

Moderna has already begun human trials on a small group of people to determine its effects.

Vaccine trial participant Norman Hulme said, "It took about 20 minutes to get the vaccine because it came frozen and they came in with a researcher and a couple of nurses and received it. And they kind of monitored me for about an hour. Just make sure there wasn't any immediate reaction. And then I received the second part a month later."

He says going through the vaccine test has made him very alert about his own health as he's on the look-out for side effects.

"It's interesting because I've become really hypersensitive to anything that might be, you know, if I wake up in the morning and I've got kind of a stiff neck, it's like... Is that something to do with the vaccine or is that just me sleeping in a weird position at night and waking up? So I'm really kind of alert to all those kind of things," he explained.

Phase 3 of testing is expected to include 30,000 participants.

Vaccine tests among a myriad of researchers, including scientists from Britain to China, are taking place on six continents.

“This isn’t a race of who gets there first. This is, get as many approved, safe and effective vaccines as you possibly can," Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institutes of Health said.

A few of the other entities working toward a vaccine are Oxford University, which has a 10,000-person study underway in England, and the German company BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson which are in early stages of Phase 2 for their trials.

