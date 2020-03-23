Cedarville University Professor Gives Examples of How to 'Flatten the Curve' of COVID-19 Pandemic

Zach Jenkins, associate professor of Pharmacy Practice at the Cedarville University School of Pharmacy in Cedarville, Ohio, released this video on Monday giving real examples of how we can "flatten the curve" when it comes to fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jenkins goes into more detail on how the term "flatten the curve" really means using some real-world examples.

Watch Professor Zach Jenkins video below: