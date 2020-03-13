Allow AdsHomepageHealthNewsCBNNews.com Join CBN News in Praying for the World as Coronavirus Spreads 03-13-2020CBN News Please join our news team as we humble ourselves before God and pray for Him to heal our land. We are also praying for the victims of the coronavirus and their families. May the Lord be merciful and turn the tide. 'Silence Voices of Fear': Bill Johnson, Shawn Bolz, Sean Feucht Hold Faith Rally Against Coronavirus 7 Prayer Tips from the Global Day of Prayer for the Coronavirus: 'It's Going to Take the Whole Church' CBN News Email Updates CBN News Email UpdatesStay informed with the latest from CBN News delivered to your inbox. Email Updates Morning Update Evening Update CBN News This Week Christian World News Jerusalem Dateline Email Address * Latest CBN News Stories Trump Declares Virus Pandemic a National Emergency 'Silence Voices of Fear': Bill Johnson, Shawn Bolz, Sean Feucht Hold Faith Rally Against Coronavirus CBN President Gordon Robertson Prays Psalm 91 Over You as Coronavirus Fears Mount 'God Has a Plan': Christian Prophet Shawn Bolz Explains How to Pray Against Coronavirus A New Meaning for 'March Madness': As America Shuts Down Over COVID-19, China Threatens USA