Lose Weight, Gain Energy, and Strengthen Your Immune System with Intermittent Fasting

Do you wish there was a simple way to lose weight, feel healthier, and increase your energy, without the hassle of counting calories or planning meals? There is! It's the ancient practice of "fasting."
The term "fasting" may sound intimidating, but effective fasting simply makes minor changes to your eating pattern, for major health and spiritual benefits.
Click on the box above to watch CBN News Health Editor Lorie Johnson's interview with Dr. Josh Axe about his latest book, Essential Fasting.
In a new book, Essential Fasting, bestselling authors Dr. Josh Axe and Jordan Rubin provide a simple eating strategy that every person – regardless of current health or diet – can implement to experience astounding results.
Essential Fasting offers:
- The 12 biggest benefits of fasting
- Freedom from restrictive dieting programs
- Customizable strategies to fit your lifestyle
- Step-by-step guides for eight different types of fasting
