Attorney General Barr Warns Mail-In Voting Is a Recipe for Fraud: 'People Are Playing with Fire'

US Attorney General William Barr is warning that "people are playing with fire" with widespread mail-in voting ahead of the presidential election.

Barr said on CNN that the concerns are nothing new and have been raised in the past.

"A bipartisan commission chaired by Jimmy Carter and James Baker said back in 2009 that mail-in voting is fraught with the risk of fraud and coercion," he said.

"Since that time, there have been in newspapers, in networks, academic studies saying it is open to fraud and coercion. The only time that narrative changed was after this administration came in," Barr said.

"But elections that have been held with mail have found substantial fraud and coercion. For example, we indicted someone in Texas, 1,700 ballots collected, from people who could vote. He made them out and voted for the person he wanted to. That kind of thing happens with mail-in ballots, and everyone knows that," Barr said.



Barr pointed out the differences between absentee ballots which are requested and therefore sent to a specific address, compared with mail-in ballots which are sent out to voting lists that aren't accurate because they may be outdated.

Meanwhile, some political analysts warn mail-in voting could cause a delay in determining who wins the presidential election, speculating about a nightmare scenario in which Trump might win the election in a landslide on Election Night but then have the election given to Biden in the days afterward as mail-in ballots are counted.

That's because Trump voters are seen as more likely to vote in-person while Biden voters are seen as more likely to vote via mail to avoid COVID risks of going out in public.

And Americans are expressing concerns about how quickly the election results will come in.

A new Axios poll finds only 36-percent of American adults think we'll know who won the race for the White House on Election Night.

But 24-percent think it could take days to get accurate results, and 14-percent think it may take up to a week. And eight percent say they expect it to take more than a month to know whether Joe Biden or President Trump wins the election.

Add those together and it's clear that roughly half of Americans are worried it could take much longer than normal to find out who the winner is.